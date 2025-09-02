Sponsor

Betsy Lee Williams, age 66, of Atlanta, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 30, 2025. Betsy was born on December 11, 1958, in Naples, Texas, to her loving parents, Patricia Fay and Aubrey Lee Narramore.

A devoted daughter, mother, sister, and grandmother, Betsy lived a life full of compassion, humor, and generosity. She was always lending a helping hand to those around her. Known for her big heart and sharp wit, Betsy brought laughter and love into every room she entered.

Betsy cherished time spent with family and friends. Her nurturing spirit and sense of humor left an impression on all who knew her. She was someone who truly lived to care for others and had a smile that would brighten a room.

Betsy was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Patricia Fay and Aubrey Lee Narramore, and her dear son, Stephen Micah Howell.

She is survived by her children, Stacy Northam, Dustin and Rachel Tyson; her nine adored grandchildren: Jayden, Rheannon, Leda, Jaxon, Athena, Kylee, Dylan, Slevin, and Avarie; her loving sister, Sally Rose; and her cherished dog, Maggie—who especially loved Pop-Tarts.

Betsy’s legacy of love, laughter, and kindness will live on in the hearts of those who knew her. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, September 4, 2025 at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas. A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 3, 2025 from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M.