Cindy Karr, 86, passed away on Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Texarkana, Texas.

Cindy was born on July 8, 1938, in Langley, Arkansas to Elbert and Lina Pinson.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 4:00 pm at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas with the Rev. Robert Jansen officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held on Thursday evening May 29, 2025, from 5 until 7 PM.