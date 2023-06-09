Remembering The Life of…..

James Lee Elkins was born July 2, 1947, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to Lawrence Elkins and Dorothy Scott. He was the oldest of all the brothers and sisters. He enjoyed family, friends, fishing, running football boards, going to Choctaw Casino with son and playing dominos..

He leaves to cherish his memories: His Children: James Lee Leaks, James Elkins, and Jasmine Elkins. One Grandson: Semaj Leaks and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 12:00-2:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary, 115 East 9th Street, Texarkana, Arkansas.

