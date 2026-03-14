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October 29, 1960 – March 11, 2026

John Alexander Brooks Jr., a proud veteran and cherished member of the Texarkana community, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2026, at St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, Texas.

John dedicated a portion of his life to serving his country. His commitment to his fellow citizens and his unwavering spirit exemplified the best of a true patriot. Throughout his life, John was known for his steadfast character and kind heart.

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John is preceded in death by his loving wife Kimberly Ann Gow Brooks. His father John Brooks Sr and mother Evelyn Cox. His brothers Michael Cox, Daryl Brooks. A sister Janice Francois. A nephew Joshua Ballard. And many Aunts and Uncles.

John is survived by his son’s John Brooks lll (Andrea), Brandon Brooks (Bre). A daughter Kaitlyn Brooks Barton (Nick). All his Grandchildren Andrew ,Kimberly, Kaylee, Korbin(Lily), Kindra, Bailee, Olivia, Evelynn, Amelia, Eleanor. And his Great Grandchildren Kacie, Bryer. A sister Carolyn Ballard. And a dear family friend of many years Roy Cantu. And many nieces and nephews. And many friends. Family members who will hold his memory dear. The loss of such a devoted individual leaves a profound impact on all who knew him

Arrangements are entrusted to Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, who will provide compassionate care in honoring John’s life and legacy.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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