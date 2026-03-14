Lewis Gibson

SPONSOR

April 3, 1943 – March 10, 2026

Lewis E. Gibson, Jr.

April 3, 1943 – March 10, 2026

SPONSOR

Lewis E. Gibson, Jr. was the first-born son of Lewis and Celia Gibson. He was raised in Staten Island, NY. He spent many years in Cleveland, Ohio where he earned his RN license in 1975 and served in several capacities at St. Luke’s Hospital on the Medical/Surgical floor and as a Nurse Recruiter.

Upon retirement, he moved to Texarkana, Texas, where he worked part-time as a Nursing Supervisor at a local Nursing Home.

He was a dog-lover all his life. Since his first dog, ‘Miss Poo’, he poured all his love and attention into his fur-babies. In Texarkana, he found a pit-bull abandoned on the side of the road. The dog bared his teeth and growled, but that did not deter Lewis. He offered ‘Jake’ a ride and they became life-long friends until Jake crossed the Rainbow Bridge.

Lewis was blessed with the love of his partner, Larry Mayo, who died in 2002. He was given a second gift in his life with Dell Moseley, who died in 2013.

Lewis leaves his beloved sisters and brothers to cherish his memory: John (Corine) Gibson, Steve (Dianne) Gibson, Dawn (Bob) Volpe and Linda (Bob) Taylor; Nieces and Nephews: Craig (Amanda), Charis (Frank), Keith (Ossepha), Robyn (Tom), Samuel, Robert and Elisabeth (Miguel) along with great nieces and nephews.

Burial will take place in Cleveland, Ohio, where he will be laid to rest next to his Beloved Larry.

Care under the direction on Tri-State Cremation & Funeral Services

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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