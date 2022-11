Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Paul K. Gunter, Jr., 74, of Texarkana died November 2, 2022. He was born November 29, 1947, in Texarkana.

Paul graduated in 1967 from Texas High School, Texarkana, Texas.

He was a Marine Corp sniper, retired from the US Air Force, served 24 years in active service, and was a decorated Vietnam War Veteran with a Purple Heart. He also was former chief of safety for Red River Army Depot. Paul was a very strong man til the end.

Advertisement

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Sandra Gunter of Texarkana; children Darren Gunter of Texarkana, Bobby Hockaday of Greenville, South Carolina, Debra Jackley of Tucson, Arizona; 7 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.

Military graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Hillcrest Memorial Park.