Double Trouble For Twins Against Cane Cutters

-Written by Lincoln Revill, Director of Media Texarkana Twins

Texarkana, TX (July 23, 2020)- tonight had many Twins fans and players seeing double, as they took on the Acadiana Cane Cutters in a 7-inning double header tonight. Both hard-fought games did not turn out in the Twins favor tonight, as they lost both games by scores of 13-1 and 14-2.

Game one started out slow for the Twins, but was fast and furious for the Cutters, as they scored three runs in the first two innings, and scored all 13 runs before the Twins could score their first run. In the bottom of the 6th inning, Austin Colon finally broke the silence for the Twins after he reached home on a bases-loaded walk, but that was the only noise the Twins made in game one as the Cutters took the game in decisive fashion, winning 13-1. Game two started about the same, with the Cutters scoring three runs in the first inning. However, the Twins gave the Cutters a run for their money, scoring two runs of their own in the bottom of the first, after Austin Colon and Jose Vargas hit back-to-back singles and later came home. The Cutters then ran away with the game, scoring 11 more runs through the rest of the game.

Colby Adkins started game one for the Twins tonight, and he lasted 4. 2 innings, while fanning 2. Joel Barker followed Adkins, throwing for 2.1 innings, and also striking out one. Jared Roberts started game two tonight, throwing for two full innings and striking out 1. Jacob Bowman followed, and threw for 3 innings and struck out 5. Sebastian Romero came in to start the 6th inning, and threw the whole inning. Flavio Tirado ended things tonight, pitching in the 7th inning and striking out two. Austin Colon finished 3-6 on the day, with 3 singles. Jose Vargas finished 4-7 with four singles tonight. Ricardo Leonett went 1-5 with one single, and Nikaylen Morrison finished 1-5 with a double. Camron Dollar finished 1-7 with a double. Gabriel Irwin also ended the day 1-6 with a single

The Twins start their next series with the RoughRiders tomorrow, July 24th at 7:05 p.m. The Twins next home game is Tuesday, July 28th against the Frisco RoughRiders. This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league.

This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league.