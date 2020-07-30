Twins Drop Game Two of Final Series

Advertisement

-Written by Lincoln Revill, Director of Media Texarkana Twins

Texarkana, TX (July 30, 2020)- Game two from George Dobson Field between the Twins and the RoughRiders was another tough one for the home team, as the Twins prepare to finish the last home series this week. Behind great pitching and hitting, the Riders took game two in decisive fashion, winning by 10 runs.

The Riders started strong tonight, but this time it was on the defensive side, where the Twins went hitless through the first 4 innings. Only one Twin reached base in those 4 innings, when Ricardo Leonett found his way to first on a walk in the 4th. He would end up getting stranded on first shortly after. The RoughRiders, on the other hand, got out to an early 2-run lead in the 2nd inning, when Logan Kohler hit a 2-run triple in the top of the inning.

The Twins would come within one run in the 5th, when Cole Chambers reached 2nd with a double and later came home on a passed ball from Sam Boese, the Riders catcher. The Riders would quickly run away with the game, however, scoring 4 runs in the 6th inning, and then adding 6 more in the 8th, effectively taking a 12-1 lead heading into the 9th inning. The Twins would add one more run in the 9th when Keegan Sueltz reached home after hitting a double in his only at-bat of the night. However, as the Twins fought hard, it was not enough, as the Riders took the series tonight and go for the season sweep tomorrow night.

Mike Herrera started tonight for the Twins, throwing 4.1 innings and fanning 2. Joel Barker then came in to pitch in the 5th, and lasted 1.2 innings. Bret Bowers followed Barker and threw for one inning, striking out 1. Sebastian Romero came in to start the 8th inning and threw for ⅓ of an inning, and Flavio Tirado came in after Romero and finished the 8th. Jack Strickland, a position player for the Twins, finished the game. He pitched the full 9th inning and struck out one. Calistro Pequeno went 1-3 tonight, adding a double and also drawing a walk, and Irwin Gabriel went 1-4 with a single. Cole Chambers ended 1-3 with a double, and he later reached home for the first Twins run. Cade Turnage ended 1-3 with a double, but he ended up getting thrown out while trying to get to third. Keegan Sueltz ended 1-1 with a double in his only at-bat of the game.

The Twins final home game is Thursday, July 30th against the Frisco RoughRiders, where it is also Fan Appreciation Night. This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league.



