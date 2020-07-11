Twins Play Unique Home Games Against Sod Squad

Advertisement

-Written by Lincoln Revill, Director of Media

The Twins started their 6-game series today against the Amarillo Sod Squad. Originally the game was supposed to be played in Texarkana, but due to COVID-19, the Twins will not be able to play anymore true home games until July 21st.

The Sod Squad started things off as fast as their sister team, the Sod Dogs, scoring 4 runs right off the bat. The Twins would also score a run in the 1st thanks to Jay French scoring on an RBI double from Charlie Welch, bringing the score to 4-1. That was the last run the Twins would score for a while, as the Sod Squad scored 10 runs in the next 5 innings, as opposed to the Twins 1 run in the same time span. The Twins would only score those two runs as the Sod Squad ran away with game 1, winning by a score of 20-2.

Jared Roberts started things off for the Twins, ending his outing with 3 strikeouts. Joel Barker would follow and he would last 1.1 innings. Kevin Fokkema came in during the 6th inning and he would throw for 1.2 innings, posting 2 strikeouts. Isaac Vanderhart finished things off for the Twins, throwing for two innings and striking out 2. Charlie Welch ended the game 2-4 with a pair of doubles, including two RBIs. Reed Spenrath finished 1-4 with a single, Jay French finished 1-4 with a double, Seth Hopkins finished 1-1 with a single, and both Jake and Zach Slunder finished 1-2 with singles.

The twins continue their 6-game series with the Sod Squad tomorrow afternoon at 2:00 p.m. The Twins’ next home game is Tuesday, July 21st, where they will play the Acadiana Cane Cutters. This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league.



This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league.


