Twins Take Game 5 After Clutch Hit From Spenrath

-Written by Lincoln Revill, Director of Media for Texarkana Twins

Game 5 between the Twins and the Sod Squad was full of ups and downs. However, the Twins ended up taking this game in a come-from-behind victory in the 9th inning, winning 9-8.

The Squad started things off fast, just as they have in most of the games against the Twins. The Squad ended the first inning after scoring two runs, leading 2-0 for a majority of the game. The game would remain 2-0 until the 6th inning when Jay French reached 2nd base, and then Charlie Welch got French home with an RBI double. The Squad would then score three more runs in the bottom of the 6th, taking a 5-1 lead. The Twins would then score four more runs as opposed to the Squad’s 1 run in the same time span, coming within one run at 6-5 Squad. The Squad would score two more runs in the 8th taking an 8-5 lead going into the 9th. Things looked like the Squad would take game 5, but the Twins had other ideas. With two runners on, Reed Spenrath sent a ball screaming over the right-field wall, tying the game at 8 runs all and sending both Jay French and Jake Slunder home. Tyler Trovinger didn’t think that was enough, as he scored from third later on in the inning, enabling the Twins to take game 5 by a score of 9-8.

Ty Hoeker started things off for the Twins on the mound, throwing for 5.1 innings, and striking out 1. Brandon Troxler then came in and finished the 5h inning, striking out 1 more. Josh Salinas came in and threw in the 6th and 7th innings of play, striking out 2. Flavio Tirado came in and threw in the 8th inning, striking out 1, and Jonathon Sylvester threw in the 9th inning, finishing the game on the mound. Tyler Trovinger finished tonight’s game 2-5, with a pair of singles, and also two runs scored. Austin Colon also finished 2-5 with a pair of singles, and he scored once tonight. Ricardo Leonett and Seth Hopkins both finished 2-4 with singles, and Hopkins also had a double in tonight’s game. Charlie Welch finished 1-4 tonight, with a double and a run scored, and Reed Spenrath finished 1-5 with a 3-run home run to tie the game in the 9th.

The Twins finish their 6-game series with the Sod Squad Thursday Evening at 7:05 p.m. The Twins’ next home game is Tuesday, July 21st, where they will play the Acadiana Cane Cutters. This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league.

Summers Just Got Fun in Texarkana – for information on Texarkana’s very own Minor League Baseball Experience for the 2020 season, go to www.texarkanatwins.com or call (903) 294-PLAY. For tickets, visit bit.ly/TexarkanaTwinsTickets. Follow the Twins on social media: facebook.com/TexarkanaTwins | Twitter: @TexarkanaTwins | Instagram: texarkanatwins.

