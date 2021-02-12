AHS Students, School Earn AP Computer Science Top Scores

Advertisement

Three Arkansas High School students were recently recognized for achieving qualifying scores on Advanced Placement (AP) Computer Science exams. The Arkansas Advanced Placement Computer Science A Incentive Program focuses on increasing the number of qualifying scores (3, 4, or 5) on AP Computer Science A exams. Arkansas public school students and schools were eligible to receive monetary incentives when students earned computer science flex credits for successfully completing an AP Computer Science A course and received qualifying scores on the AP exam. In addition to the money awarded to students, Arkansas High School received money for each qualifying score. The following students were recognized for their top scores:

· Brayden Bushman – $1,000 (5 exam score), AHS received $250

· Brodie Gholson – $750 (4 exam score)

AHS received $150

· Evan Reel – $250 (3 exam score)

AHS received $50

Brodie GDuring a socially-distanced award ceremony, AP Computer Science teacher Therron Telford and AHS principal Michael Odom presented the students with their monetary awards. “These three students are among the best and the brightest at Arkansas High School,” said Telford. “I am pleased to see their hard work and talent recognized and rewarded by the school and our state.”

Arkansas Department of Education also recognizes schools for their efforts to encourage students to enroll in high school computer science courses. Arkansas High School is one of three high schools in the state (with 1,000 or more students) that will receive an additional $5,000 for having the highest percentage of students enrolled in computer science courses. Over eleven (11) percent of AHS students are currently enrolled in Advanced Placement courses.

Research consistently shows that AP students who score a 3 or higher on AP Exams (based on a scale from 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest) typically experience greater academic success in college and have higher college graduation rates than students who do not participate in AP. To find out more about enrolling in Advanced Placement courses at Arkansas High School call (870) 774-7641.

