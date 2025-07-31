Arkansas Middle School Principal Recognized as Exemplary Leader

Sponsor

The Texarkana Arkansas School District is proud to announce that Arkansas Middle School Principal, Ms. Thelma Forte, has been recognized as an exemplary leader by the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Collaborative (EELC). Forte is one of only twenty principals and assistant principals across 13 states selected for this prestigious recognition, which celebrates outstanding leadership and effective use of Curriculum Associates’ i-Ready programs.

“We are incredibly proud of Ms. Forte for being recognized as an exemplary leader by the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Collaborative,” said Dr. Lloyd Jackson, Superintendent of the Texarkana Arkansas School District. “Her commitment to student growth, equity, and instructional excellence reflects the high standards we strive for in TASD. This recognition not only honors her leadership but also highlights the powerful work being done at Arkansas Middle School.”

The EELC provides selected school leaders with a yearlong opportunity to engage in cohort-based learning and targeted professional development. Participants collaborate virtually and in person to build leadership capacity, analyze student data, strategically plan for the school year, and create school environments where educators are empowered and students thrive.

To be eligible for selection, principals must be in their current roles for five years or fewer, have at least two years of experience using i-Ready and/or Ready® programs, and demonstrate a clear commitment to student achievement, equity, and innovation in instruction. Each selected leader represents a school where students are showing measurable growth and where a culture of high expectations and engagement is evident.

Through the EELC, Ms. Forte and her cohort will explore topics including school culture, data-driven instruction, educator wellness, and student engagement. Participants will also have the opportunity to present at the annual Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit and other professional learning events throughout the year.

This recognition affirms Ms. Forte’s dedication to educational excellence and positions Arkansas Middle School as a leader in student-focused innovation.

