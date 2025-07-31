ASP Arrests Suspect in Devil’s Den Double Homicide

Sponsor

LOWELL, Ark. — Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police (ASP) have arrested James Andrew McGann, 28, of Springdale, in connection to a double homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Devil’s Den State Park.

McGann was taken into custody at 4:57 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at a business in Springdale. He was charged with two counts of Capital Murder.

Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, were fatally attacked while hiking with their two daughters. The girls, who are 7 and 9, were not injured and are safe with family members.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders released the following: “No news can heal the enormous harm done to the Brink family in last weekend’s crime, but this announcement is a comfort and reassurance for our State. I am so proud of the Arkansas State Police, Park Rangers, local law enforcement, and others who have worked nonstop since last weekend to capture this suspect. I ask that Arkansans lift up prayers of thanks for the brave men and women of law enforcement – and offer prayers of condolence to the victims of this horrific crime. Let there be no mistake – we do not tolerate violent crime in Arkansas. If you target innocent people, law enforcement will hunt you down and bring you to justice.”

ASP Col. Mike Hagar added, “I’m extremely grateful for the long hours and dedication that our Agents put forward in bringing justice to this family. The collaboration between State Police, other state and local law enforcement agencies, and our federal partners has been second to none. Because of their hard work and investigative skill, we were able to take a monster off the streets, and bring relief to those two precious girls, and the rest of our citizens.”

Additional details will be released as they become available.

