ASP Releases Composite Sketch of Person of Interest in Devil’s Den Double Homicide

Sponsor

WEST FORK, Ark. – Arkansas State Police (ASP) released a composite sketch of a man seen in Devil’s Den State Park on Saturday, July 26, 2025. Investigators have asked the public for help identifying the man so that they can question him related to a double homicide at the park.

Investigators said the suspect in the deaths likely sustained an injury while attacking the couple.

The victims have been identified as Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, who recently moved to Prairie Grove from another state. The couple was hiking with their two daughters when they were attacked. The girls, who are 7 and 9, were not injured and are safe with family members.

The couple’s family released the following statement on Monday, July 28, 2025: “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult time as they grieve and learn how to navigate this new reality. They ask that if anyone has any information at all that will help the investigation, to please contact the proper authorities immediately. Clinton and Cristen died heroes, protecting their little girls and they deserve justice. They will forever live on in all of our hearts.”

Anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts should contact ASP Troop L at (479) 751-6663, Extension 2, or call 911. ASP has received numerous calls from the public with possible tips. If leaving a voicemail is necessary, calls will be returned as soon as possible.

At about 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, ASP was notified of a double homicide at the park, located in Washington County. Mr. and Mrs. Brink were found dead on a walking trail. ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is handling the suspected homicide.

Investigators are asking those who visited the park on Saturday to check cellphone photos and videos or GoPro footage for images of the suspect. They are also asking residents of the area surrounding the park to notify ASP if they have access to security and game camera footage.

The suspect was described as wearing a long-sleeved shirt, with sleeves rolled up, rather than a tank top as originally reported. The suspect is an unknown white male with a medium build. He was wearing dark pants, a dark ballcap and sunglasses. The suspect had a black backpack and was wearing fingerless gloves. He was seen driving toward a park exit in a black, four-door sedan.

The suspect’s vehicle may be a Mazda with a license plate covered by electrical or duct tape. It may have been traveling on State Highway 170 or State Highway 220 near the park.

The investigation is ongoing, and ASP is pursuing all leads to apprehend the suspect. ASP is collaborating with all local, state and federal law enforcement partners.

