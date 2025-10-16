Big News for Bowie County Residents!

Sponsor

Residents of Bowie County, Texas, are now eligible for the Arkansas Transfer Achievement Scholarship to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. The Arkansas Transfer Achievement Scholarship is a program that reduces the tuition rate for University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT) graduates who transfer to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. With this scholarship, graduates with Associate of Arts or Science degrees will pay the UAHT in-district tuition rate instead of the UA Fayetteville campus’s full rate, resulting in significant savings on their path to gaining a bachelor’s degree.

The scholarship is renewable for a maximum of 10 regular semesters and only applies to students transferring to the UA Fayetteville campus. The scholarship only applies to the base tuition and does not include fees or additional costs charged by specific programs at the Fayetteville campus.

Who is eligible?

Arkansas resident or Bowie County, Texas, resident

Earn an Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, or Associate of Arts in Teaching degree from UAHT

Requires degree conferment in the regular term (excluding summer) immediately preceding transfer to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville

Cumulative 2.0 grade point average

Meet all other U of A admission criteria and program requirements

Enroll in an on-campus undergraduate degree program, full or part-time

Renewable for up to 10 semesters with the maintenance of good academic standing (2.00 cumulative GPA after each semester) or the first bachelor’s degree (whichever comes first)

Click to Learn More: https://scholarships.uark.edu/transfer-scholarships/ar-transfer-achievement-eligibility.php

For more information about scholarships available at UAHT, please call 870-722-8228.