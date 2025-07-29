Channen Branch Announces Candidacy for Sheriff & Collector of Little River County

Sponsor

ASHDOWN, AR — With lifelong ties to Little River County and a heart for service, Channen Branch has officially announced his candidacy for Sheriff and Collector in the 2026 election. Known for his leadership, transparency, and deep commitment to the people, Branch enters the race with a bold vision rooted in fairness, accountability, and the belief that real change begins with real people.

“I’m running because it’s time we lead with service—not connections,” said Branch. “We deserve a Sheriff and Collector who sees every citizen, not just the ones in the inner circle. It starts with us.”

Branch’s campaign signals a departure from the “buddy system” politics of the past. While not a career law enforcement officer, he is committed to completing all required certifications and assembling a trusted, professional team focused on results—not just resumes.

A proud father of two, Branch’s leadership and community involvement run deep. He currently serves as Assistant Minister of Music and Choir Director at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church, where he also leads as President of the Hospitality Department. For the past eight years, he has served as Youth Director for the Little River District Baptist Association, mentoring and guiding youth across the region.

His public service extends across the area through board involvement with more than five local organizations and nonprofits—championing causes that support families, youth, seniors, healthcare access, and local development.

If elected, Branch pledges to:

Prioritize transparency in both law enforcement and tax collection

Launch proactive safety programs focused on youth and mental health

Serve all communities—rural and urban—with fairness and urgency

Be visible, accessible, and accountable to the people

“This election is about more than a title—it’s about trust,” Branch added. “My campaign isn’t about tradition—it’s about transformation. Together, we can build a department that reflects the values of the people it serves.”

To support, volunteer, or donate to the campaign, visit the Channen Branch for Sheriff & Collector Facebook page or email branch4sheriff@gmail.com.

“It Starts With Us.” Prepared to Serve. Committed to Change. Period.Forward. Together.