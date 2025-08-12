Farmers Bank & Trust and Texarkana Regional Airport Donate 250 Backpacks to Support TASD Students

Sponsor

The Texarkana Arkansas School District (TASD) is proud to announce a generous donation of 250 backpacks from Farmers Bank & Trust and the Texarkana Regional Airport. This partnership will help ensure that students start the school year prepared and ready to succeed.

The backpacks will be distributed to TASD students who need them most. This initiative will not only ease the financial burden for many families but also equip students with the tools they need to focus on learning from day one.

“Texarkana Regional Airport is proud to call this region our home, and we want to help our community’s children start the school year ready for takeoff,” said Paul Mehrlich, Airport Director. “By partnering with Farmers Bank to provide backpacks, we’re making sure students have what they need to soar through the year.”

The impact of this donation reaches far beyond school supplies—it sends a powerful message to students that their community believes in them and is invested in their future success.

“We are grateful to Farmers Bank & Trust and the Texarkana Regional Airport for their commitment to our students,” said Dr. Lloyd Jackson, TASD Superintendent. “This act of generosity will make a real difference in the lives of our children and help set a positive tone for the new school year.”

The Texarkana Arkansas School District looks forward to continuing partnerships that strengthen the support network for its students and families, fostering a community where every child can thrive.