Ferguson Selected as Academic All-Star at UA Hope-Texarkana

Aubrey Ferguson of Texarkana, Arkansas, has been selected as the 2025 Academic All-Star at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT). Thus far in her time at UAHT, Ferguson has been President of the Student Government Association (SGA), received the AB & Pauline King Scholarship, was named to the Vice Chancellor’s Honor Roll twice, received the Dean’s Emerging Leader Award, and was named the 2025 TRiO Achiever of the Year.

For Aubrey, college became more than lectures and exams; it became a launchpad for leadership and personal transformation. After enrolling with a focus on academics, she initially hesitated to step outside her comfort zone and get involved on campus. That changed when a mentor encouraged her to join the Student Government Association (SGA). Motivated by that support, she not only joined but eventually served as SGA president, a role that became a defining part of her college journey.

Through SGA, Aubrey engaged in leadership training, organized community service projects, and collaborated on initiatives that gave students a voice in campus decisions. The experience reshaped her view of education, from just earning a degree to becoming an advocate and change-maker. “UAHT gave me the foundation,” Aubrey shared, “and SGA gave me the confidence to use it.” Now working on initiatives to enhance campus life, Aubrey says her most meaningful educational experience came not from a classroom, but from the lessons learned through leading, collaborating, and creating change.

After graduating from UAHT, Aubrey plans to transfer to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville to major in psychology and work towards her doctorate to become a therapist or counselor.

The Academic All-Star Program is a prestigious initiative that acknowledges the academic and service accomplishments of Arkansas’ two-year college students. As a recipient, Aubrey will be awarded a $500 scholarship for her final semester at UAHT and a full-tuition transfer scholarship to any Arkansas public four-year university.

Please join everyone at UAHT in congratulating Aubrey Ferguson on her accomplishments.