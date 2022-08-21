Flood Watch In Effect Today Through Monday Night

Advertisement

Flood Watch

National Weather Service for Texarkana

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING…

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

Advertisement

* WHERE…Portions of southern Arkansas, northern Louisiana and

northeast Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in

Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller and Union. In Louisiana,

Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Jackson, Lincoln,

Ouachita, Red River, Union and Webster. In northeast Texas, Bowie,

Camp, Cass, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Red

River, Rusk, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood.

* WHEN…From Sunday morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– Additional heavy rainfall may continue beyond Monday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.