Governor Sanders Signs 47 Bills into Law

Governor SHS Press announced that the Governor signed numerous bills into law on April 3rd, 2025.

The list includes bills concerning healthcare, education, business regulations, and state government operations in Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Thursday, April 3rd, 2025, the Governor signed into law:

HB1288 – An act to amend the Arkansas health care consumer act; to require a healthcare insurer to make certain retroactive payments to a provider upon credentialing of a provider; and for other purposes.

SB83 – An act to mandate coverage for breast reconstruction surgeries; to require prior authorization for breast reconstruction surgeries; to establish a minimum reimbursement rate for breast reconstruction surgeries; and for other purposes.

SB103 – An act concerning the state’s any willing provider laws; to amend the patient protection act of 1995; to create the pharmacy nondiscrimination act; to require pharmacy benefits managers to accept any pharmacy or pharmacist willing to accept relevant and reasonable terms of participation; to declare an emergency; and for other purposes.

SB329 – An act to create the online marketplace guarantees act; and for other purposes.

SB366 – An act to create the strengthen Arkansas homes act; to create the strengthen Arkansas homes program fund; and for other purposes.

SB432 – An act to amend the law concerning accountants; to amend the definition of substantial equivalency for the practice of accountancy; and for other purposes.

SB232 – An act to amend the Arkansas scholarship lottery act; to amend the definition of “lottery proceeds”; to amend the definition of “net proceeds”; to amend the contents of the financial report; to provide that the costs of administering scholarship awards are expenses of the division of higher education that will continue to be reimbursed by the office of the Arkansas lottery using lottery net proceeds; to eliminate the scholarship shortfall reserve trust account; to declare an emergency; and for other purposes.

SB454 – An act to amend the law concerning unclaimed property funds; to amend the law concerning the deposit and investment of unclaimed property funds; to create the unclaimed property interest trust fund; to declare an emergency; and for other purposes.

HB1167 – An act to modify the signature authority for advanced practice registered nurses and physician assistants; to clarify that durable medical equipment includes diabetic shoes and shoe inserts; and for other purposes.

HB1245 – An act to create the Arkansas behavioral analyst registration act; and for other purposes.

HB1254 – An act to authorize a licensed psychological practitioner to practice independently in this state; to remove the independent practice privileges from psychological examiners; and for other purposes.

HB1257- An act to remove the limitation of the practice of neuropsychology from technicians employed by psychologists; to allow psychology technicians to be employed by psychologists; and for other purposes.

HB1258 – An act to create the community health worker act; to establish a statewide certification for community health workers; and for other purposes.

HB1673 – An act to amend the law concerning barbers; and for other purposes.

SB99 – An act to authorize a physician assistant to delegate certain tasks; and for other purposes.

SB278 – An act to repeal the statutes concerning the occupational authorization and licensure of private employment agencies, employment counselors, and employment agency managers; to repeal the Arkansas private employment agency act of 1975; and for other purposes.

SB380 – An act to amend the law concerning certain reports of the office of child support enforcement; to repeal the law requiring the office of child support enforcement to submit a report concerning the child support enforcement program; and for other purposes.

SB218 – An act to amend the Arkansas small business innovation research matching grant program; and for other purposes.

SB275 – An act to amend the law concerning the regulation of liquefied petroleum gases; and for other purposes.

SB280 – An act to designate the oil and gas commission as the custodian of all property and the disbursing agent of all funds of the office of the state geologist; and for other purposes.

SB327 – An act to amend the law concerning payments to localities; and for other purposes.

SB344 – An act to transfer the healthy employee lifestyle program from the Department of Health to the Department of Transformation and Shared Services; to amend the law concerning the healthy lifestyle program; and for other purposes.

SB368- An act to amend the law concerning mineral, timber, and other resources on state lands; to reduce membership of the natural resources committee; to amend the state agencies required to receive notification related to leases and permits for mineral, timber, and other resources on state lands; and for other purposes.

SB378 – An act to repeal the requirement that the Arkansas economic development commission submit a quarterly report concerning the training activities of the Arkansas industry training program; and for other purposes.

SB388 – An act to repeal the annual reporting requirement related to the progress of foreign offices of the Arkansas economic development commission; and for other purposes.

SB401 – An act to amend the Arkansas underground facilities damage prevention act; and for other purposes.

SB403 – An act to create the 2030 Arkansas complete count committee; to plan and conduct statewide educational and outreach initiatives to increase community awareness and participation in the 2030 federal decennial census; and for other purposes.

HB1268 – An act to allow a public transit authority to become a participating public employer and for its employees to become members of the Arkansas public employees’ retirement system; and for other purposes.

HB1327 – An act to amend the law concerning the eligibility of certain retired employees under the state and public school life and health insurance program; and for other purposes.

HB1509 – An act to create the second amendment financial privacy act; to prohibit financial institutions from using certain discriminatory practices; and for other purposes.

HB1574 – An act to amend the law concerning paid canvassers; to require domicile in Arkansas; and for other purposes.

HB1590 – An act to combine the offices of treasurer and tax collector in Woodruff county; and for other purposes.

HB1591 – An act to combine the offices of treasurer and tax collector in Arkansas county; and for other purposes.

HB1597 – An act to amend the law concerning the administration of the oath of office; and for other purposes.

HB1637 – An act concerning the development and presentation of fiscal impact statements concerning the fiscal impact of statewide initiative and referendum measures and legislatively referred constitutional amendments; and for other purposes.

HB1693 – An act to amend the law concerning damaged or defective ballots; to allow the state board of election commissioners to promulgate rules regarding the duplication of damaged or defective ballots; and for other purposes.

SB91 – An act to provide that local governmental units shall have no authority to regulate or control the amount charged for a rental application fee or rental deposit for private residential of commercial property; and for other purposes.

SB271 – An act to amend the law concerning a county clerk’s certification of school board candidates to the county board of election commissioners; and for other purposes.

SB319 – An act to amend the uniform liability company act; to clarify charging orders under the uniform limited liability company act; and for other purposes.

SB370 – An act to transfer the Arkansas wine producers council from the Department of Commerce to the Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism; to declare an emergency; and for other purposes.

SB414 – An act to amend the election laws of the state of Arkansas; to amend the Arkansas law concerning notices related to the election process and for other purposes.

SB379 – An act to amend the law concerning certain reports of the tax advisory council; to repeal the law requiring the tax advisory council to submit a report; and for other purposes.

SB381 – An act to amend the law concerning certain reports of the Department of Finance and Administration; to repeal the law requiring the Department of Finance and Administration to submit a report concerning the activities of the multi state tax commission and Arkansas’s participation in the activities of the commission; and for other purposes.

SB382 – An act to repeal the requirement that the Arkansas development finance authority submit a report concerning the capital access fund; and for other purposes.

SB383 – An act to repeal the annual report required under the venture capital investment act of 2001; and for other purposes.

SB384 – An act to repeal the requirement that the Arkansas development finance authority submit a program fact sheet to the legislative council and Arkansas legislative audit for each new bond issue; and for other purposes.

SB385 – An act to repeal the requirement that the rural services division of the Arkansas economic development commission submit a biennial report concerning the activities of the division; and for other purposes.

SB387 – An act to amend the law concerning certain reports of occupational licensing entities; to repeal the law requiring occupational licensing entities to submit a report concerning the number of individuals granted automatic occupational licensure and expedited occupational licensure; and for other purposes.

SB389 – An act to amend the law concerning certain reports of the secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration; to repeal the law requiring the secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration to submit a report concerning alcoholic beverages; and for other purposes.