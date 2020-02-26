March Cooperative Extension Workshops to Focus on Beef, Forage

Advertisement

Cattle and forage producers can sharpen their management skills at two upcoming workshops from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service.

Fast Facts:

Beef workshop: March 9 in Ashdown

Forage workshop: March 19 in Texarkana

$10 to attend either; RSVP required

While Arkansas ranks 11th nationally in beef production, the state’s producers have had their share of difficulties in the last few years. In 2012-13, drought made a $128 million impact. In 2015 and last year, many producers battled severe flooding. The ability to make solid management decisions amid uncertainty is critical.

“What can you do differently on your cattle and forage operation to make a difference on your bottom line and quality of your products?” Jennifer Caraway, Miller County extension agent for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, asked.

“The information we are providing at these meetings will give producers an opportunity to take a look at their management style and see where they can add to or change their methods to start making new, foreseeable impacts,” she said. “We are providing critical information to help producers make better management decisions on their operation.

March 9, Ashdown

The first workshop, focusing on beef, will be held March 9 in Ashdown, Arkansas, at Cossatot Community College, located at 1411 N. Constitution Ave. Speakers will focus on bull and female selection, body condition scoring, vaccination and deworming.

March 19, Texarkana

The second workshop, focusing on forage, will be held March 19 in Texarkana, Arkansas, at the Maddox Ranch, located at 8950 Old Harrison Chapel Road. Speakers will focus on rotational grazing, price protection options and drought insurance. The agenda will also spotlight Natural Resources Conservation Service prescribed grazing, the Division of Agriculture’s “300 Days of Grazing” approach and establishing a forage stand. Continuing education credit is available for attending the NRCS prescribed grazing portion.

Each workshop will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 2:30 p.m. The cost to attend either is $10, and lunch will be provided. Individuals planning to attend must RSVP 24 hours ahead of each meeting to Janet Smallwood at 870-779-3609 or jsmallwood@uaex.edu.

The workshops are sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim, the Little River County Cattlemen’s Association and Silveus Insurance Group.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact your local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.edu. Follow us on Twitter at @UAEX_edu.

