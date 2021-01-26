Advertisement
PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Texarkana, Arkansas Public Facilities Board will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021, to discuss a resolution to refund waterworks bonds. Action to be considered will be adding this request to the February 1, 2021 agenda for a vote and related scheduling. The meeting will be held in City Hall, 216 Walnut Street, Texarkana, Arkansas.
Masks are required for entry to City Hall. Hand sanitizer use is available and required and safe distancing is observed per State guidelines.
