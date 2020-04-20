Razorback Podcast Awarded Second Place Nationally

Advertisement

The Arkansas High Razorback Podcast was awarded second place in the nation by the National Scholastic Press Association. Students routinely practice podcasting techniques in class using state of the art microphones, soundproof booths and high-end editing software. However, this submission was produced remotely two weeks ago with students reporting via cell phones and using just one laptop to edit. The podcast submissions were not required to be COVID-19 related. Any show during the school year could have been entered.

In addition, Adison Cummings earned eighth place in the nation in a special COVID-19 Broadcast News Feature category. The Razorback TV students were one of the first student newscasts in the nation to produce an entire show dedicated to the pandemic on March 12th from Washington D.C. Adison’s report features an interview with Congressman Bruce Westerman.

A big congratulations to the students involved in these projects. Both reports can be found on the RTV YouTube Channel. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjnMaitc7TBLkCanPN3v6hg

Students contributing to the Razorback Podcast:

Brayden Capps, Demonte Jamison, Kloe Witt, Adison Cummings, Gracie Pendergraft, and Evin Burton

Students contributing to Adison’s COVID-19 report:

Gracie Pendergraft, Haylee Bustin, and Kloe Witt.

#teamtasd #potentialrealized