Roy’s Pawn Donation to Arkansas State Police Troop G 

Sponsor

Mason Watkins, owner of Roy’s Pawn Shop, located at 1109 East St, Texarkana, AR, donated a Henry Steel Lever Action in 360 Buckhammer to the ASP’s Christmas party as a door prize for Troopers and Investigators.

Watkins said, “I just love being pro-law enforcement and being in a position where I can make a difference!”

The Henry Steel Lever Action in 360 Buckhammer is a newer straight-wall caliber approved for hunting in Arkansas since the new laws changed. In 2024, Arkansas adopted regulatory changes that authorized hunters to utilize non-semi-automatic rifles in straight-walled chamberings during the Natural State’s muzzleloader deer hunting season, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Troup G covers the Southwest 8 counties of the State: Miller, Howard, Sevier, Little River, Hempstead, Nevada, Lafayette, and Columbia counties.

Anyone else who wants to donate to Troopers in this area should contact Troop G at 2501 North Hazel Hope, AR 71801 – (870) 777-4641. General Email Inquiries: info@asp.arkansas.gov

Any other gifts donated, other than a gun, will go to troopers, investigators, retirees, and their families. Guns only for current troopers and investigators.