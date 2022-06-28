Sanders Releases Statement After Supreme Court Overturns Roe V. Wade

Advertisement

LITTLE ROCK, AR – Sarah Huckabee Sanders has released the following statement after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade today:

“For decades, this is a day so many of us have prayed for and worked towards. I am thankful for the brave resolve of the six Supreme Court justices who – while receiving death threats and extreme political pressure – did what is right: defending the lives of the most innocent and vulnerable in our society.

As Americans, we value the sanctity of life, and it is in our very nature to protect it. As a mom, I know the love that each of my three children have brought to our family, and, as governor, I will fight to keep Arkansas one of the most pro-life states in the nation.”

