Summer Pell Grants Available to Attend UA Hope-Texarkana

Did you know that you may qualify for a summer Pell Grant to take summer classes at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana? Even if you have used the total amount of your fall or spring Pell Grant, you may still be eligible for summer Pell.

Summer classes are an excellent way to complete your degree more quickly, catch up on coursework, or save money on tuition and fees. UAHT offers a variety of summer classes, both online and in-person. To view the summer class schedule, visit https://www.uaht.edu/academics/course-schedules.php.

For more information, contact the UAHT Office of Financial Aid at 870-722-8264 or finaid@uaht.edu.