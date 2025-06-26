TASD Celebrates 22 Exceptional Educators Awarded State Merit Bonuses for Impact on Learning, Schools, and Community

Sponsor

The Texarkana Arkansas School District (TASD) is proud to announce that 22 educators have been selected as recipients of the LEARNS Merit Teacher Incentive Fund Program, joining a distinguished group of over 4,200 teachers across Arkansas. These educators have earned merit bonuses of up to $10,000 each, with a collective award total of $73,000—a testament to their powerful impact on student learning, school culture, and community engagement.

Established under the Arkansas LEARNS Act, the Merit Teacher Incentive Fund Program recognizes teachers who demonstrate exceptional performance, student growth outcomes, and leadership within their schools and districts. The program seeks to retain and reward top educators who are shaping the future of education in Arkansas through innovation, dedication, and excellence in instruction.

The following TASD educators have been honored with this distinction:

• Kristy Taylor

• Rhonda Adams

• Christina Moore

• Jana Edwards

• Shelly Grice

• Yolanda Smith

• Hannah Hubrel

• Jason Tatom

• Kari Valentine

• Lyndsey Willis

• Kashandra Murphy

• Beverly Webb

• Daryl Cameron

• Katina Crouse Posey

• Annie Hamlin

• Brenda Hatfield

• Margrett Howard

• Monica Mclelland

• Sandra Newton

• Alexandria Rico

• Anna Taylor

• Lesley Wiederspan

“These educators represent the very best of our profession,” said Dr. Lloyd Jackson, Superintendent of Texarkana, Arkansas School District. “Their unwavering commitment to student success and their ability to inspire academic and personal growth make a lasting impact far beyond the classroom. We are incredibly proud to see their work acknowledged on the state level.”

Each of the recognized teachers has demonstrated high levels of effectiveness as measured through rigorous state criteria. Their leadership, creativity, and compassion continue to elevate the district’s mission of providing high-quality education to every student.

“This recognition reinforces what we already know—our teachers are among the most talented and impactful in the state. Their dedication is not just seen in test scores, but in the confidence, character, and dreams they help build every day,” Jackson added.

