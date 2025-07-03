TASD to Implement Bell to Bell No Cell During the 2025–26 School Year

Sponsor

In compliance with the new Arkansas state law SB142, also known as the Bell to Bell, No Cell Act, the Texarkana Arkansas School District (TASD) will begin enforcing restrictions on student possession of personal electronic devices during the school day.

Last year, recognizing the benefits of a “cellphone-free” environment, TASD proactively implemented Yondr pouches at the middle and high school campuses ahead of the new legislation.

Under this new law, students are prohibited from possessing cell phones or other personal electronic devices during the instructional day—from the moment they are required to be on campus until they are dismissed. This policy includes lunch, recess, and all transitions throughout the day.

The Bell to Bell, No Cell Act is designed to support a more focused and distraction-free learning environment while reinforcing student engagement and safety on campus.

Devices are considered “in possession” if they are:

Held or visible

Carried in a pocket or worn on the body

Accessed while inside a backpack

Powered-off devices stored inside backpacks are not considered “in possession.” However, these devices must remain powered off and must not be accessed at any time throughout the school day.

Prohibited devices include, but are not limited to:

Cell phones

Smart watches

Bluetooth-enabled earbuds/headphones

Tablets or laptops not issued by the school

Portable gaming consoles

Digital media players

Video or audio recording devices

Students may possess or use a personal electronic device only under the following circumstances: