TASD to Implement Bell to Bell No Cell During the 2025–26 School Year

In compliance with the new Arkansas state law SB142, also known as the Bell to Bell, No Cell Act, the Texarkana Arkansas School District (TASD) will begin enforcing restrictions on student possession of personal electronic devices during the school day.
Last year, recognizing the benefits of a “cellphone-free” environment, TASD proactively implemented Yondr pouches at the middle and high school campuses ahead of the new legislation.
Under this new law, students are prohibited from possessing cell phones or other personal electronic devices during the instructional day—from the moment they are required to be on campus until they are dismissed. This policy includes lunch, recess, and all transitions throughout the day.
The Bell to Bell, No Cell Act is designed to support a more focused and distraction-free learning environment while reinforcing student engagement and safety on campus.
Devices are considered “in possession” if they are:
- Held or visible
- Carried in a pocket or worn on the body
- Accessed while inside a backpack
Powered-off devices stored inside backpacks are not considered “in possession.” However, these devices must remain powered off and must not be accessed at any time throughout the school day.
Prohibited devices include, but are not limited to:
- Cell phones
- Smart watches
- Bluetooth-enabled earbuds/headphones
- Tablets or laptops not issued by the school
- Portable gaming consoles
- Digital media players
- Video or audio recording devices
Students may possess or use a personal electronic device only under the following circumstances:
- A documented health requirement as prescribed by a medical professional
- When a device has been issued by the school for instructional purposes
- During authorized school-related events such as field trips or assemblies
- During after-school extracurricular activities
- In the event of an emergency such as:
- Fire, tornado, or natural disaster
- Active shooter or school evacuation
- Medical emergencies