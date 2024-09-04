TASD Unveils New Innovative Magnet Themes for Three Elementary Schools

Sponsor

The Texarkana Arkansas School District is excited to announce the launch of new, innovative magnet themes for three elementary schools. The official unveiling will take place on September 9, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM at the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council, Inc. (TRAHC) Regional Arts Center, located at 321 W. 4th Street, Texarkana, TX.

The event will showcase the innovative magnet themes being introduced at three elementary schools within the district:

• Fairview Elementary: Introducing a Humanities and Innovation theme, this program will focus on fostering a deep understanding of humanities while encouraging creative problem-solving and innovative thinking.

• Kilpatrick Elementary: Launching a Public Service theme emphasizing first responders, Kilpatrick Elementary will provide students with an engaging curriculum highlighting the importance of community service and the role of first responders in society.

• Harmony Leadership Academy: Adopting a Music and Arts theme, Harmony Leadership Academy will immerse students in a rich arts curriculum, promoting creativity and artistic expression through various musical and visual arts programs.

The unveiling event will allow parents, community members, and educational stakeholders to explore these new themes and understand how they will enhance the educational experience for students in the Texarkana Arkansas School District. Attendees will have the chance to interact with school officials, delve into program specifics, and discuss how these themes align with the district’s educational goals.

For more information about the event or the new magnet themes, please contact Larry Dunn, Director of Magnet Programs for the Texarkana Arkansas School District, at (870) 772-3371, ext. 1029, or via email at larry.dunn@tasd7.net.