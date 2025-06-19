Texarkana Arkansas Firefighters Battle Four Fires in Six Hours

Sponsor

In the early hours of Wednesday, June 18, 2025, Texarkana Arkansas Firefighters were called to action in a dramatic stretch of emergency response that saw four separate building fires break out in quick succession.

The first fire was reported shortly after midnight at a shop behind 921 Hickory, near East Short Tenth & Hickory. While crews were completing overhaul operations on that fire, a second call came in for a fully involved house fire at 1012 Laurel. As Engine 5 headed to the scene, firefighters discovered a third structure fire burning just two doors down at 1016 Laurel. Thanks to their quick action, the third blaze was swiftly extinguished.

Before the smoke cleared at Laurel Street, crews were dispatched to a fourth building fire—this time at 1402 Garland. Units were able to extinguish the final blaze and complete overhaul by 6:40 a.m.

All affected buildings were vacant and located within close proximity, intensifying the logistical challenge for responders. Mutual aid came from the Texarkana Texas Fire Department and the Texarkana, Texas Firefighters Association Local 367. The Texarkana Arkansas Public Works Department also provided heavy equipment and personnel to assist in the demolition of the burned structures.

The Texarkana Arkansas Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the incidents. Anyone with information is urged to contact their office at 870-779-4959.