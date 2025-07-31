Texarkana’s Global Business Connections Strengthened as AAAB Names New Executive Director Jayesh Ramnani

Sponsor

While headquartered in Northwest Arkansas, the Arkansas Association of Asian Businesses (AAAB) continues to expand its statewide impact — including opportunities for Texarkana-area entrepreneurs and professionals. The recent appointment of Jayesh Ramnani as AAAB’s new executive director signals a renewed focus on bridging Arkansas and Asia in business, a mission that aligns with Texarkana’s growing interest in international partnerships and workforce development.

Texarkana’s own TexAmericas Center is already playing a key role in fostering global business ties, having joined a mutual cooperation agreement with Tokyo to support small and mid-sized Japanese companies expanding into Texas. This international collaboration complements AAAB’s efforts to connect Arkansas businesses with Asian markets and promote Asian-owned enterprises across the state.

With AAAB’s expanded leadership — including new board members Deepali Lal of Little Rock and Chung Tan of Fayetteville — the organization is poised to offer more resources and networking opportunities that could benefit Texarkana’s diverse business community. Lal, an attorney and director of EB-5 Compliance for Pine State Regional Center, plays a key role in facilitating foreign investment through immigration-based economic development. Her expertise could be especially relevant to Texarkana’s efforts to attract international businesses.. Tan, serving as deputy director of Industry and Employment for the City of Fayetteville, brings a strong background in workforce development and municipal engagement — areas that align with Texarkana’s goals to expand job opportunities and support small business growth.

As Texarkana continues to position itself as a regional hub for commerce and innovation, AAAB’s statewide initiatives offer a valuable platform for local businesses to engage in cross-cultural partnerships, explore new markets, and contribute to Arkansas’s global economic footprint.

