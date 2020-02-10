Advertisement

The Texarkana Arkansas School District is accepting nominations for Distinguished Alumni for the 2019-2020 school year. Nominations will be accepted through Friday, February 21.

Nominees must be recognized for outstanding contributions in business, professional, or vocational endeavors. They must be of high moral character and integrity, and recognize and support public education. Finally, nominees must be graduates of Arkansas High School, Booker T. Washington High School, or North Heights High

School.

Past recipients of the award include Representative Carol Dalby,

Dr. Marcus Orr, Mr. Rod Smith, Judge Joe Griffin, Mayor Horace

Shipp, Lt. Col. Deloise Gamble, Mrs. Emer Pondexter, Mrs. LeAnne

Wright, Mrs. Remica Gray, and Dr. Teretha Harper. The award, started

by the Class of 1984, has been given to more than 45 former students

over the past 24 years.

Advertisement

Nomination forms are available online at www.tasd7.net or at the

TASD Administration office at 3435 Jefferson Avenue, Texarkana,

Arkansas.

For more information, contact Dena Youngblood at 870-772-3371

ext. 1016.