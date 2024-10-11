Tidal Wave Auto Spa in Texarkana Raises $2,193.79 for Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, Inc.

Sponsor

Tidal Wave Auto Spa, the nation’s fourth-largest conveyor car wash company, hosted its 16th annual Charity Day event on Friday, September 20. The company is pleased to announce this year’s event raised a record-breaking total of $685,142, all of which will be donated entirely to local charitable and non-profit organizations.

This year, Tidal Wave Auto Spa at 4305 N State Line Ave. in Texarkana was proud to partner with Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, Inc. for this year’s event, raising $2,193.79 through their daily wash proceeds and on-site donations. These funds will be donated directly to Texarkana Resources for the Disabled, Inc., and will aide in their continued efforts to provide education, training, and support to enable all persons with disabilities to reach their highest level of potential and self-sufficiency within the community.

“We are extremely grateful to this wonderful new business in Texarkana. Their generosity to give back to their local community and help those with disabilities is very gracious,” said Jennifer Lewis, CEO.

Tidal Wave’s 16th annual Charity Day event supported over 250 charitable organizations across 269 participating Tidal Wave locations. Over the years, Tidal Wave’s Charity Day event has made a significant impact on the lives of countless individuals and organizations. Over the event’s sixteen-year history, Tidal Wave has donated over $2 million, underscoring the company’s dedication to making an impact in the communities they serve.

“Charity Day brings our communities together to support organizations that are doing incredible work,” said CEO and founder Scott Blackstock. “I’m grateful that Tidal Wave can highlight these truly wonderful organizations during Charity Day and raise funds that help them to continue doing the important and impactful work they are doing within our communities.”



In addition to Tidal Wave’s annual Charity Day event, which received two consecutive gold Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards® for Best Initiative for Philanthropy and Corporate Giving, the company also gives back year-round through fundraising. Tidal Wave’s fundraising program has helped raise over $3 million for local organizations, and provides a simple, fast, and convenient way to raise money for local schools, churches, civic groups, and more.

To learn more about Tidal Wave Auto Spa’s Charity Day, visit: tidalwaveautospa.com/charityday/.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business, evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia, and is now the fourth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation with 282 locations sprawling 29 states. Tidal Wave is committed to providing every customer an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and outstanding customer service. In 2020, the company partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Companies for the past five years. Tidal Wave has continuously strived to make a positive impact in the communities they serve, and has raised over $3 million dollars for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through the company’s fundraising program and annual philanthropic Charity Day event.

