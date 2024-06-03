TRAHC Presents The Muses Broadway Cabaret: Into the Secret Garden

Sponsor

The Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council presents The Muses’ Broadway Cabaret, “Into the Secret Garden,” on Thursday, June 13 at 7 p.m. in the Regional Arts Center’s Cabe Hall.

The Muses Project of Hot Springs’ “Into the Secret Garden,” is a musical journey that features selections by Sondheim, Bernstein, and Lucy Simon, highlighting themes of hope, belonging, and new beginnings. The Muses Project describes the show as “a musical quest that starts Into the Woods of wild and unknown adventure, filled with danger and challenge, and ends in the Secret Garden, where there is order over chaos, domesticity, beauty, hope, grace, and flourishing.”

“We are always incredibly excited to host The Muses Project’s shows and ‘Into the Secret Garden,’” said Jennifer Unger, TRAHC Executive Director. “This production’s thematic journey from the uncertainty of the woods to the tranquility of the garden mirrors our own experiences in life, and the iconic Broadway tunes will resonate with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.”

The concert features the work of The Muses, a professional troupe of highly skilled, nationally touring performers, instrumentalists, and resident Young Artists, singers, and dancers. It lasts approximately two hours and includes a 15-minute intermission.

This performance is sponsored by the Patterson-Troike Foundation. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $20 for students with ID, and they can be purchased online. For more information about this performance, contact the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council at 903-792-8681 or artsinfo@trahc.org.

