Trio of Boozman-Backed Veterans Bills Pass Senate

WASHINGTON–U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR), a senior member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, applauded Senate passage of three bipartisan legislative initiatives he has championed to support veterans and their families.

The bills focus on protecting benefits of defrauded servicemembers and veterans, securing a cost-of-living adjustment and ensuring servicemembers’ headstones at cemeteries overseas correctly reflect their religious affiliation. One measure, the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2025, has also passed the U.S. House of Representatives and was signed into law by President Trump.

“Our veterans have made immense sacrifices for our country, and passing these bipartisan, commonsense initiatives is critical to ensuring we are fulfilling the promises made to them,” said Boozman. “I’m pleased the veterans’ cost-of-living adjustment was signed into law so servicemembers and their survivors’ compensation keeps pace with inflation, and I also encourage the House to approve the fraud reimbursement and religious heritage measures that prioritize access to benefits and promote dignity for those who have served.”

Background

In March, Boozman and fellow Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee member Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) led the introduction of the Veteran Fraud Reimbursement Act, legislation to assist former servicemembers by expediting access to their benefits after they are victims of fraud. By removing bureaucratic delay, defrauded servicemembers can continue to utilize the services they have earned and depend on while the VA completes its investigation.

Boozman also supported a measure to make certain the rate of disability compensation and financial VA benefits keep pace with the rate of inflation through the Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2025 – now signed into law – and a separate measure to ensure Jewish-American servicemembers’ headstones correctly reflect their religious affiliation through the Fallen Servicemembers Religious Heritage Restoration Act.

The bills all passed the Senate unanimously. Both the Veteran Fraud Reimbursement Act and the Fallen Servicemembers Religious Heritage Restoration Act await consideration by the U.S. House of Representatives.