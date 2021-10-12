U of A Hope Honors Awardees at State Conference

Advertisement

U of A Hope-Texarkana has named four individual award recipients at their latest state conference.

The first award was given to Lindsey Braden Gonzalez. She received the outstanding alumnus award, which is given to someone who renders special and outstanding service to the College, brings distinction to the College, and/or brings recognition to the College through exceptional service and significant contributions to his or her community, state and/or nation.

Charlie Scoggins was awarded the outstanding faculty award at the annual Arkansas Community College’s Conference. Scoggins has been employed at the college as a welding instructor for over forty years. He also serves as the sponsor for the Multi-Cultural student organization on campus.

Chuck Jordan was also recognized with an outstanding staff award. Jordan has been employed as the Director of Computer Services at the college for twenty-four years. According to his nomination letter, Chuck puts in long hours planning and executing those plants to ensure the college is operating well. He pours his heart and soul into seeing that both the Hope and Texarkana campuses are taken care of properly.

The last award was given to Ms. Karcee Bonner. In her time at UAHT, Bonner as been awarded the Honors Scholarship and made the Chancellor’s list every semester. She is a member of the Student Government Association, Phi Thea Kappa, and the Association of Baptist Students.

Congratulations to those honored as the Awards Ceremony.

