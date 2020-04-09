U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipient Announced

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Allison Owen has been awarded the Honors Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $2,000 per academic year. Owen is a graduate of Emerson High School. She is the daughter of Ron and Christy Owen. Allison plans to pursue a degree in funeral services at UAHT.

Registration for summer and fall classes at UAHT begins on April 22. To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.

