UAHT Cardiac Training Center Now Offering Onsite CPR Certification Courses to the Public

The UAHT Cardiac Training Center will now offer CPR Certification classes throughout the month. American Heart Association CPR courses provide the foundation for saving lives after cardiac arrest. Courses will alternate between Basic Life Support classes for Healthcare Providers and Heartsaver First Aid CPR AED classes for the general public. Organizations may also contact us to schedule private or offsite training for your staff, clients, students or individuals.

Basic Life Support (BLS) Provider

For healthcare professionals and other personnel who need to know how to perform CPR and other basic cardiovascular life support skills in a wide variety of in-facility & prehospital settings. The class includes an AHA eCard upon successful course completion and use of a student manual. Manuals for use post-class are available for purchase.

Cost: $50.00 Student Manual (Optional): $15.00

Heartsaver First Aid CPR AED

Heartsaver CPR courses are intended for anyone with little or no medical training who needs a CPR card for work or other requirements. This course can also be taken by anyone who wants to be prepared for an emergency in any setting.

The class includes an AHA eCard upon successful course completion and use of a student manual. Manuals for use post-class are available for purchase.

Cost: $55.00 Student Manual (Optional): $3.00

Upcoming Classes*:

February 25, 2020 Due-02/20/20 (8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.) BLS for Healthcare Providers

February 29, 2020 Due-02/24/20 (8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.) Heartsaver CPR AED

March 17, 2020 Due-03/12/20 (8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.) BLS for Healthcare Providers

March 19, 2020 Due-03/14/20 (9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.) BLS Instructor Certification

March 21, 2020 Due-03/16/20 (8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.) Heartsaver CPR AED

Interested parties must register before the class start date.

Contact: Chassidy Wyrick-Collins, Cardiac Training Center Coordinator, at 870.722.8162 or Chassidy.wcollins@uaht.edu.

*Subject to change based on demand, with a minimum of 6 students required*