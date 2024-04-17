UAHT Secondary Career and Technical Education Center Students Place 3rd in Weldathon

Sponsor

Three welding students from the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Secondary Career and Technical Education Center recently competed in the annual Weldathon held at South Arkansas Community College. Caden Hall, of Arkansas High School, Natalie Tuttle, of Fouke High School, and Clayton Bullard, of Arkansas High School took home third place in the competition.

UAHT welding instructor Bob McFarland commended the students for their remarkable achievement in a highly competitive event. “Placing in this tough competition is a significant milestone,” McFarland said. “These students have not only demonstrated their talent and hard work, but also their commitment to a promising career path while still in high school. The secondary career center is indeed a valuable program for high school students. Every student should consider the career center as at least a path to explore their career options.”

Please join everyone at UAHT in congratulating these students on their accomplishments.

About the Secondary Career and Technical Education Center:

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Secondary Career &Technical Education Center is an area secondary career center located on UA Texarkana Campus and the UA Hope Campus. The Secondary Career Center provides service area high school juniors and seniors with the unique opportunity to earn college credit while still in high school at no charge. The center’s curriculum serves as an extension of the high school curriculum offerings by providing students with hands-on experiences in a variety of career fields taught by UAHT Faculty.

For more information or to enroll in the Secondary Career Center, visit https://www.uaht.edu/academics/career-center.php.