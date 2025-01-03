University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Deadline to Register for Spring Classes is January 10th

Sponsor

Start 2025 strong at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana! Registration for spring classes is open now through January 10, and it’s your chance to join a community dedicated to your success. With over 50 certificates and degrees designed to jumpstart careers or prep for a seamless transfer to a four-year university, UAHT has options for every goal and schedule.

Earn Your Degree, Your Way

UAHT offers the flexibility to complete an Associate of Arts in General Education Transfer Degree entirely online or with evening classes, making it easy to balance work and study. Prefer hands-on training? Our in-demand programs, like Cybersecurity, Solar Energy Technology, Construction Technology, Welding, and Electromechanical Technology, are designed to get you into high-paying jobs quickly. Plus, our high-demand health programs, from Nursing to EMT and Funeral Services, prepare students for essential roles in the workforce.

Looking to gain job-ready skills fast? UAHT’s non-credit courses in Truck Driver Training (CDL), Forklift Certification, and Fiber Optic Technician Training can have you job-ready in no time!

Convenient and Flexible Options

UAHT offers online, hybrid, and evening classes to suit your busy schedule. With two campus locations in Hope and Texarkana, your path to success has never been more accessible. Explore our spring schedule to see what fits your goals.

Why Choose UAHT?

UAHT is committed to keeping education affordable and accessible:

Spring classes start January 9, and registration ends January 10, so don’t miss out! Call 870-777-5722 or visit uaht.edu to register or schedule a campus tour. Let’s make this spring your time to shine!