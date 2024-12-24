We Are Washington Annual Christmas Event

Sponsor

The Washington Community Center held its annual Christmas event on Saturday, December 21st.

Over 125 kids that attend the center on a regular basis were invited to participate in a Christmas camp earlier in the day, then the kids and their families were provided a wonderful Christmas dinner, entertainment, and message. The night ended with the children receiving gifts gifts that were all provided by various individuals, businesses, nonprofits, and churches.

Santa also made a visit to the center!



We Are Washington said in a Facebook post, “The annual Washington Christmas event was truly a magical day filled with joy, laughter, and love. From a delicious lunch to an unforgettable Christmas VBS, a warm family dinner, gifts for over 125 kids who regularly attend the Washington Community Center, and even a special visit from Santa himself, the day was nothing short of extraordinary. This incredible celebration wouldn’t have been possible without the generous support of so many individuals, businesses, nonprofits, and churches. Your kindness and dedication made this event a success and brought so much happiness to our community. To everyone who played a part—whether big or small—thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You are what makes We Are Washington such a special place.”

About We Are Washington

Washington Community Development Center – We Are Washington is a community outreach program initiated by the 501(c)(3) organization I Am a Hero, Inc. Our goal is to unite people and promote enlightenment. The founder often emphasizes that the community owns Washington, hence the name “We are Washington.” This means everyone, including you, your kids, and the entire community, is part of Washington.

1900 Marietta St. Texarkana, Arkansas 71854

Email: info@wearewashington.org

Phone: 430-455-HERO(4376)

https://www.wearewashington.org/