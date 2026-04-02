🎡 Four States Fair Opens Tomorrow — Ten Days of Rides, Food, and Family Fun Return to Texarkana

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Texarkana, TX/AR — It’s almost time. The 81st Annual Four States Fair opens tomorrow, April 3, bringing ten full days of rides, food, entertainment, and family traditions to the Texarkana region.

This year’s theme, “LIGHT UP, LET’S GO,” sets the tone for a fair experience that’s brighter, bigger, and more exciting than ever before. With a refreshed midway, new attractions, and returning fan favorites, the 2026 fair is ready to welcome thousands of visitors through the gates.

✨ A Fresh, Reimagined Midway

Fairgoers will notice the difference the moment they arrive. This year introduces a completely updated midway experience operated by North American Midway Entertainment (NAME) — the largest traveling amusement company in North America.

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Guests can expect:

A new ride lineup featuring modern thrill rides and family classics

Spectacular lighting and visuals that transform the midway after dark

A polished, easy‑to‑navigate layout designed for smoother flow and better views

The same beloved games, treats, and festive atmosphere that make the fair a yearly tradition

Whether you’re chasing adrenaline, bringing the kids for their first fair memories, or just here for the funnel cakes, this year’s midway is built to impress.

🎤 Fan‑Favorite Events Return

Alongside the upgraded midway, the fair’s most popular attractions are back, including:

Texarkana Mack & Volvo Trucks Demo Derby — April 4

Classic Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Gregg Orr Auto 4 States Rodeo

Live entertainment, food vendors, games, and attractions for all ages

From rodeo action to carnival lights, there’s something happening every day of the fair.

🎟️ Tickets On Sale Now

Visitors can save time and money by purchasing advance tickets at www.fourstatesfair.com. Presale options offer early savings and quick entry once the gates open.

🌟 The Tradition Continues

For more than eight decades, the Four States Fair has brought families together for springtime fun — and 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most memorable years yet. With new attractions, returning favorites, and ten days of nonstop excitement, the fairgrounds are ready to welcome the community back.

The gates open tomorrow. Texarkana, get ready to LIGHT UP and LET’S GO.