37th Annual Christmas Parade is TODAY!

Main Street Texarkana is hosting the 37th Annual Texarkana Christmas Parade in Downtown Texarkana TONIGHT! With a slew of special guests including Santa, local high school bands, dance studios and more, you and your family will have a fantastic time this evening celebrating the start of the Christmas season! This years Christmas Parade theme is the 12 Days of Christmas, and all parade entries are set to be extra special this year!

The parade is slated to begin at 7PM tonight. The parade will begin on the corner of East Broad Street and make its way throughout the downtown area following the map attached below! Be sure to get out tonight with family and friends to celebrate the 37th Annual Christmas Parade!