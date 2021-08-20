50th Annual New Boston Pioneer Days Ends Tomorrow

Advertisement

If you haven’t had the chance to check out New Boston’s Annual Pioneer Days be sure to make some time today and tomorrow. This is the 50th Annual New Boston Pioneer Day, and it is set to be the best one yet.

Friday night patrons can enjoy amusement rides, concessions, arts/crafts, and street dancing from 6 PM-11 PM.

Saturday, Pioneer Days is hosting a pancake breakfast with Fire Station #1 from 6:30AM-9:30AM. Saturday will be jam packed with parades, car shows and amusement rides. There will be six local bands performing throughout the day including Parson Band and The Part Time Sinners, as well as T Town 5 and more.