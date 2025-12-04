Ace Shines Bright: A Holiday Celebration at the Ace of Clubs House

Sponsor

The Texarkana Museums System is ushering in the holiday season with a special sensory main‑floor viewing of the historic Ace of Clubs House. The event, titled Ace Shines Bright, invites guests to experience the home’s evolving restoration enhanced by festive décor and creative holiday interpretations from local designers.

Registered attendees will enter through the main gate and step into the main floor of the Ace of Clubs House, where they can observe the progress made to date while enjoying hors d’oeuvres, small bites, and beverages. The evening highlights each designer’s unique vision of the season, creating a warm and celebratory atmosphere shaped by the community’s artistic talent.

Featured contributors include Chris Hare, Brent Stewart, Merchant House, Gables Gifts and Gratitude, Blooms and Co. with designer Janet Willis, and Olive Street Vintiques. Each room will also feature a single auction item, offering guests an opportunity to support the ongoing restoration efforts.

Admission to this highly anticipated event is priced at $75 per person and grants full access to the main floor exhibition. The celebration will take place on December 4, 2025, from 6 PM to 8 PM.

The Texarkana Museums System emphasizes that the Ace of Clubs House has reached its current stage through the dedication of many hands and hearts. Continued progress will require ongoing community support—time, resources, and shared commitment. The organization encourages the public to witness the unfolding history of this remarkable home and to take part in its preservation.

Beginning December 5, main‑floor viewings will be available for $20 per guest. Tours will run in 30‑minute intervals at 10 AM, 11 AM, 12 PM, and 1 PM on December 5 and 6. On Sunday, December 7, tours will be offered at 12 PM, 1 PM, and 2 PM. Weekend tours will continue in the same format through December 21, 2025.

Tickets may be purchased online through the Texarkana Museums System website. Guests may also buy tickets in person or by phone at the Museum of Regional History, located at 219 N State Line Avenue in historic downtown Texarkana. The museum is open Tuesday–Friday from 10 AM to 5 PM and Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM. For additional information, the public may call 903‑793‑4831.