A&M-Texarkana to Hold Full-Scale Emergency Response and Campus Evacuation Drill on October 7th, 2022

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana will hold a full-scale emergency response and campus evacuation drill on Friday, October 7th, 2022. The drill will include participants from local, state, and federal authorities, as well as local hospitals and other first responders. The drill will commence at approximately 9am and will be completed sometime around the noon hour.

The drill will include an enactment of an active shooter on campus as well as multiple staged injuries and fatalities. The university’s faculty, staff, and students will be given directions through the university’s RAVE emergency notification system, and at one point will be instructed to evacuate the campus.

Law enforcement and other emergency responders will respond to the exercise using lights and sirens to more fully simulate an actual emergency.

“The safety and well being of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “While we realize that these types of exercises are complicated and involve scenarios that are difficult to think about, we know that they ultimately make our campus community a safer place to live, work, and learn. We are thankful for our community partners who are participating in this drill. We will all be better prepared because of it.”

For additional information about the upcoming emergency response drill contact University Police Chief Alex Serrano at aserrano@tamut.edu.

