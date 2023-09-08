An American in Paris – Featuring: Mary Scott Smith Live at the Perot Theatre Saturday, October 7th

Sponsor

Saturday, October 7th, 2023, at 7 p.m., the Perot Theatre and the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra present Masterworks I, An American in Paris, Featuring: Mary Scott Smith.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets, or contact the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra at 870.773.3401

Mary Scott Smith, pianist, is in frequent demand as both a soloist and accompanist and is recognized for her leadership in the music community. Since her debut at age sixteen with the Spartanburg Symphony, she has performed across the United States. Highlights include live appearances on WGBH Boston, the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the MTNA National Convention, the Florida Music Teachers Association Convention, performances with the Ocean State Light Opera and Mystic River Chorale, premiering a work by Alice Parker at an American Choral Directors Association Convention and playing in Carnegie Hall four times, with groups from the University of Arkansas as well as the Texarkana Regional Chorale.

Repertoire:

GERSHWIN: An American in Paris

GERSHWIN: Rhapsody in Blue

BERNSTEIN: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story

RAVEL: Boléro

Concert Preview: 6:10 p.m.