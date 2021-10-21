Annual Fall Festival at Spring Lake Park

Advertisement

Tonight, Spring Lake Park is hosting their Annual Fall Festival from 5PM-7PM at Spring Lake Park. The event is free for the whole community, and there will be a ton of attractions for family to enjoy. Families can experience hay rides, enter in a costume contest, receive candy, look at pumpkin decorations, play games, watch a move in the park and so much more.

Come out tonight to celebrate the holiday season with your family and friends, but be sure to dress up!

Happy ALMOST Halloween!