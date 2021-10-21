Annual Fall Festival at Spring Lake Park

Advertisement
Tonight, Spring Lake Park is hosting their Annual Fall Festival from 5PM-7PM at Spring Lake Park. The event is free for the whole community, and there will be a ton of attractions for family to enjoy. Families can experience hay rides, enter in a costume contest, receive candy, look at pumpkin decorations, play games, watch a move in the park and so much more.
Come out tonight to celebrate the holiday season with your family and friends, but be sure to dress up!
Happy ALMOST Halloween!
Advertisement!