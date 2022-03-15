ArkLaTex 100 Club’s Pull for Heroes Sporting Clay Tournament Postponed to Later Date

The ArkLaTex 100 Club’s fifth annual Pull for Heroes Sporting Clay Tournament, originally slated for this Saturday, Mar 19, is being postponed until this fall.

“With rising costs and the inability to buy ammunition, our board thought it would be best to postpone the event,” said Club secretary Gail Eichler. “Ammunition has been secured for the fall and we will announce the date as soon as we have it secured. We look forward to a big event supporting our local firefighters and police officers!”

The mission of the ArkLaTex 100 Club is to raise funds for the dependents of local first responders who are lost in the line of duty. The remaining funds are available as grants to local fire and police agencies to purchase unbudgeted but necessary life-saving equipment and training. 100% of the proceeds from the sporting clay tournament will support this mission.

Advertisement

Since the club was founded in 2016, the group has awarded more than $350,000 in grant funds to area agencies, with 100% of funds raised being donated.

In addition to the annual Pull for Heroes Sporting Clay Tournament, the Arklatex 100 Club generates funds through an annual membership drive. To join the ArkLaTex 100 Club or learn more about its mission, please visit thearklatex100club.org.

