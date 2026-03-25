Army awards $80 million advanced manufacturing contract for Red River Army Depot

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TEXARKANA, Texas — The U.S. Army has awarded a contract to Hadrian Automation Inc. to build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Texarkana as part of a

modernization effort at Red River Army Depot.

The initial contract is valued at $39.2 million, with a total cumulative value of $80 million. Work is scheduled for completion by March 16, 2027.

The facility will produce components for weapon systems, including small unmanned aerial systems, as the first phase of an Advanced Automation Manufacturing project

at RRAD. The contract represents a key investment in the Army’s Organic Industrial Base transformation, aimed at strengthening supply chains and increasing production

speed.

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“To maintain a decisive edge, we must overhaul how we build and sustain our equipment,” said Brent Ingraham, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition,

logistics and technology. “This contract is a prime example of how we are leveraging commercial innovation to build a more robust and efficient industrial base.”

The contract was awarded through a commercial solutions opening posted in January to competitively procure innovative commercial items and technologies supporting

industrial base modernization. The Army will work with Hadrian over the next 90 days to refine contract terms.

Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general of Army Materiel Command, said advanced manufacturing is a “foundational capability” for the Army.

“We are collaborating with industry, other military services and academia to achieve maximum capacity and learn how best to implement advanced manufacturing at every

echelon,” Mohan said.

The Army has grown its organic advanced manufacturing capability since designating Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center as its Advanced

Manufacturing Center of Excellence in 2018. The Texarkana project marks an expansion of that effort across the industrial base.

The contract was awarded by the Red River Army Depot Contracting Office under the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan.